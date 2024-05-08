M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $77,297,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $56,815,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $31,598,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 0.2 %

VTR opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -248.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.