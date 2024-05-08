PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $255.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

PRA Group Price Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. PRA Group has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $985.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $142,193.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

