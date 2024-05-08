M&T Bank Corp Has $3.26 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $2,008,700. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HCA opened at $314.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.53 and a 200-day moving average of $298.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.