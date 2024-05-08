Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Rosemary Turner Sells 205 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $412.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.72. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.69 and a 52-week high of $430.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,537 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,372,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

