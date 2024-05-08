Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,025 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,229 shares of company stock worth $2,229,970. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

