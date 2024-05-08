Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 951,730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,751,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,020,000 after buying an additional 866,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after buying an additional 715,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,191.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 749,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after buying an additional 691,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,897. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

