Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,319 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $941,562,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

