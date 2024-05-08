Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 16,699 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

