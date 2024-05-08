Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,060 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $23,173,771 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $862.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $877.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.45. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 price objective (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

