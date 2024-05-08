New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,515,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 264,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,905,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WTS opened at $209.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.