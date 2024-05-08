Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NCDL stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
