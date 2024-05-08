Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NCDL stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

