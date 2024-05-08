The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (HOKCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

