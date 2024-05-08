The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (HOKCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
About Hong Kong and China Gas
