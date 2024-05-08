OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
OFS Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 52.7% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.
OFS Credit Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.29. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,303 shares of company stock worth $1,002,992. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
