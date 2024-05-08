Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HNW stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

