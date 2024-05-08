Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for inTEST in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTT. StockNews.com cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

inTEST Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,449 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at inTEST

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

