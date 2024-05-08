Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Boosted by Wedbush

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

