Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Decreased by Analyst

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

TRP stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

