Scott H. Galit Sells 12,221 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $63,915.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,451,171 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,624.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 20.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 253,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

