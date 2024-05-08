Scott H. Galit Sells 12,221 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $63,915.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,451,171 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,624.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.77.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Payoneer Global
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Payoneer Global
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.