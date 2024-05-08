Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (SHZHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on July 5th

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.47.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
