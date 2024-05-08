Swiss National Bank Has $31.87 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 779,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $31,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unity Software by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Unity Software by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

NYSE U opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

