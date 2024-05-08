The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLCE. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Children’s Place Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,849,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,380,354.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,097,268 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Children’s Place by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2,016.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

See Also

