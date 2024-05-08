Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total transaction of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,294,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total transaction of $1,242,095.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,279 shares of company stock valued at $25,511,064. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $481.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $483.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

