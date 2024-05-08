United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $346.90

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $346.90 and last traded at $344.20, with a volume of 3441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.19.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.73 and a 200 day moving average of $251.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.79.

United States Lime & Minerals’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 457 shares in the company, valued at $132,996.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

