YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.94

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

