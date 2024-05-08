One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.76

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $498.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 54.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

