Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.95

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth $25,000. Trium Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 29.6% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 134,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at $183,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.