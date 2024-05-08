Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.25

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980 over the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 56.5% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

