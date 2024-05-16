Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RSI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.60.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

RSI opened at C$5.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$759.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.38. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $323,050. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.