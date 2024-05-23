Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 53,525 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 984.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,525 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $147.71 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

