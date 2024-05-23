Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

