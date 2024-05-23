Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,994,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Paycom Software by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Shares of PAYC opened at $180.65 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

