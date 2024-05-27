Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 236 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $241.41 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

