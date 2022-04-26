5 Best Value ETFs to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

The Russia-Ukraine war, skyrocketing crude oil and natural gas prices, surging inflation, and the likelihood of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year continue to hang like a pall over the stock market.

After the Fed revealed its plans to increase the interest rates aggressively to tame the high inflation, the five-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 3% on Friday. The market downturn has led to many quality stocks trading at attractive valuations.

Since value stocks generally perform well in high-inflation periods, we think it could be wise to invest in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD), iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE), iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), and SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV), which offer significant exposure to quality value stocks.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

VTV is connected to the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index, which offers exposure to large-cap companies that have value characteristics within the U.S. equity market. Long-term investors can consider the importance of large-cap value stocks and the benefits they can add to any well-balanced portfolio, including dividends and rock-solid stability.

With $104.02 billion in assets under management, VTV’s top holdings include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) with a 3.38% weighting; UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) at 2.63%; and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 2.55%. Over the past month, the ETF’s fund flows were $308.56 million. In addition, its 0.04% expense ratio compares favorably to the 0.49% average for its industry category.

Closing the last trading session at $145.28, the ETF is currently trading below its 52-week high of $151.89. VTV’s NAV stands at $145.27. The fund has a five-year monthly beta of 0.96, indicating less volatility than the broader market. Also, the fund has gained 7.4% in price over the past year and 5.1% over the past nine months.

VTV’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The ETF has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

VTV has an A grade for Trade and Buy & Hold and a B for Peer. Among the 86 ETFs in the A-rated Large Cap Value ETFs group, VTV is ranked #1.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

The ETF is linked to the Russell 1000 Value Index, which offers exposure to large-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics within the U.S. equity market.

The fund has approximately $57.24 billion in assets under management (AUM). BRK.B is IWD’s top holding, with a 3.03% weighting, followed by JNJ and UNH,  with 2.30% and 2.27% weightings, respectively.

IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% versus the category average of 0.49%. The fund has gained 3.3% over the past year and 1.9% over the past nine months.

Closing the last trading session at $161.96, the ETF is currently trading below its 52-week high of $170.69. IWD’s NAV stands at $161.89.

It is no surprise that IWD has an overall A rating, which translates to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It also has an A for Trade grade and Buy & Hold grade. In addition, it is currently ranked #2 in the Large Cap Value ETFs  group. In addition, one can access IWD’s Peer grade here.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

IVE is linked to the S&P 500/Citigroup Value Index, which provides exposure to large-cap companies that have value characteristics within the U.S. equity market. Investors with a longer-term horizon should consider the importance of large-cap value stocks and the benefits they can add to any well-balanced portfolio, including dividends and rock-solid stability.

The fund has $25.71 billion in assets under management. Its top holdings are BRK.B with a 3.31% weighting; JNJ at 2.51%; and Procter & Gamble Company (PG) at 2.03%. IVE’s 0.18% expense ratio compares with the 0.49% category average.

Closing the last trading session at $152.87, the ETF is currently trading below its 52-week high of $159.80. IVE’s NAV stands at $152.70. The fund has a five-year monthly beta of 0.98, indicating less volatility than the broader market. The fund has gained…

