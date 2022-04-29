Investing in Metals ETFs

Metals are crucial to our economy. Industrial base metals such as copper, iron ore, and aluminum are essential building blocks for infrastructure, buildings, appliances, vehicles, and other equipment. Many metals are also becoming crucial for lower-carbon energy. Meanwhile, precious metals like gold and silver have industrial uses and are important for investors. These demand drivers should help boost metals prices in the future.

Investors have several metals and metal-related investment opportunities that could help them to profit from rising metals demand and prices. Of those options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer an easy way to broadly invest in the metals sector. Here’s a closer look at some of the leading metals-focused ETFs.

Four top metals ETFs

There are lots of ETFs focused on the metals and mining sector. Several ETFs focus on precious metals, including gold ETFs and silver ETFs. They provide investors with broad exposure to the precious metals mining sector or a specific precious metal.

Likewise, several ETFs concentrate on leading industrial base metals such as aluminum , iron ore, and copper , plus emerging metals for the green energy sector such as lithium . Their strategies center on holding metals-focused mining stocks or metals futures contracts

Here are some of the top ETFs focused on non-precious metals (check out this article for a list of precious metals ETFs):

Metals ETF Ticker Symbol Assets Under Management ETF Description SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEMKT:XME) $3.8 billion An ETF focused on U.S. metals and mining stocks iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (NYSEMKT:PICK) $1.8 billion An ETF focused on global metals and mining stocks VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEMKT:REMX) $1.0 billion A rare-earth- focused ETF Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEMKT:DBB) $701.4 million An ETF focused on metal futures contracts DATA SOURCE: ETF DATABASE. ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AS OF APRIL 20, 2022.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF seeks to provide investors with exposure to metals and mining stocks in the S&P Total Market Index. It holds shares of mining companies in the following subsectors of the metals and mining sector: aluminum, coal and consumable fuels, copper, diversified metals and mining, gold, precious metals and minerals, silver, and steel. The ETF had 32 holdings as of early 2022, led by the following five:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP): 5.6% of the fund’s holdings

(NYSE:MP): 5.6% of the fund’s holdings Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF): 5.3%

(NYSE:CLF): 5.3% Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD): 4.9%

(NASDAQ:STLD): 4.9% Alcoa (NYSE:AA): 4.8%

(NYSE:AA): 4.8% United States Steel (NYSE:X): 4.8%

The ETF uses an equal weight strategy, which provides investors with targeted exposure to the entire U.S. metals and mining sectors, including precious metals. It charges a relatively low ETF expense ratio of 0.35%. The ETF is ideal for people seeking an investment focused on the U.S. metals sector.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF offers investors targeted access to the global metals and mining industry, minus precious metals. The ETF held shares of 218 mining stocks as of early 2022, led by the following five:

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP): 14.6% of the fund’s holdings

(NYSE:BHP): 14.6% of the fund’s holdings Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO): 6.6%

(NYSE:RIO): 6.6% Vale (NYSE:VALE): 5.7%

(NYSE:VALE): 5.7% Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): 5.5%

(NYSE:FCX): 5.5% Anglo American (LSE:AAL): 5.1%

The ETF takes a market-weighted approach to the global non-precious metals mining sector. It charges a reasonable expense ratio of 0.39%. The fund’s features make it ideal for people seeking to invest in an ETF weighted toward the largest non-precious metals miners in the world.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to companies focused on producing, refining, and recycling rare earth and strategic metals and minerals. The ETF held shares of 20 rare earth and strategic metals companies as of early 2022, led by the following five:

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt : 7.3% of the fund’s holdings

: 7.3% of the fund’s holdings Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) 6.2%

(ASX:LYC) 6.2% China Northern Rare Earth Group : 6.4%

: 6.4% Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS): 6.4%

(ASX:PLS): 6.4% Allkem: 6%

The ETF allows investors to own a basket of companies focused on mining materials that are important for the technology and green energy sectors. It charges a modest fee of…

