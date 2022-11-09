2 Surprise Dividend Hikes from High-Yield ETFs

Last week, I made several presentations at the MoneyShow conference in Orlando. For one talk, I covered the pros and cons of covered call ETFs. These high-yield ETFs can bring a lot of income into your portfolio.

This week, two of my recommendations announced surprisingly large distributions. I’ll take the money!

Get

Warning: Undefined variable $CompanyName in /home/etfdailynews/public_html/wp-content/themes/responsalambre/single.php on line 67

alerts:

Let’s take a look at both…

Covered call ETFs employ an options selling strategy to generate income and dividends from an underlying portfolio. You can find these ETFs based on the major stock market indexes and also commodity ETFs such as crude oil, gold, and silver.

These ETFs pay monthly dividends. The dividends are variable but typically provide yields in the low teens for the index tracking funds, and the commodity funds sometimes yield up into the high teens.

During my MoneyShow presentation, I covered the details of 13 different covered call ETFs. Three of those are recommended investments in my Dividend Hunter service. Last week, two of the three made their monthly dividend announcements, and I was very happily shocked.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) announced a $0.60627 distribution paid on November 4. The October dividend was $0.48084. This year, the distributions ranged from $0.38181 to $0.62102. Based on the trailing three dividends, JEPI yields 12.2%. The JP Morgan website shows a 30-day SEC yield of 12.51%.

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) declared a $0.68125 distribution, also paid on November 4. The October dividend was $0.37954. JEPQ is a new ETF and has only paid dividends since June. The current yield, based on trailing dividends, is 15.1%. The SEC yield shows an eye-popping 17.51%.

I have no idea how they calculate the SEC yields for a covered call fund, so take those with a very large grain of salt.

Also…

Continue reading at INVESTORSALLEY.com