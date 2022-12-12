The Best ETFs to Buy Now? Check out These 3

While it is broadly expected that the pace of interest rate hikes may be dialed down to 50-basis points this month, concerns over terminal interest rates being higher than expected and its effect on the U.S. economy have kept markets on edge.

November’s employment statistics and service sector growth signaled enough resilience in the economy to keep the Fed worried and markets volatile. Obsessed with the increasing probability and the severity of an economic downturn due to interest rate hikes, the S&P 500 registered five consecutive sessions of losses until Wednesday.

With market volatility expected to continue in the near term, it could be wise for investors to increase exposure to instruments and assets whose prospects are robust enough to remain relatively unaffected by the turbulence.

Hence, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF ( BSV ), and Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ) could be ideal investments in a choppy market.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)

XLE is a sectoral ETF launched by State Street Global Advisors, Inc. and is currently managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. The fund offers concentrated exposure to major U.S. energy businesses, including companies in the oil, gas, and consumable fuels and energy equipment and services industries.

With $39.64 billion in AUM, XLE’s top holding is…

