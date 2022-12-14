CPI Report Comes In With a Bang

So, before we dive into today’s market-moving CPI report, I want to give you a quick recap of all the other big economic reports we got last week.
Productivity and labor costs: Revised higher than expected while labor costs for the quarter were revised down; both good signs when you’re looking to curb inflation.
Consumer credit: Lots of borrowing in October. Consumer credit continued to climb; the year-over-year growth rate is 6.9%, which is faster than 4.7% wage growth for the month. Strong sign of consumer demand.
Producer Price Index (PPI): Rose by 7.4% in November (year over year); that’s lower than the October growth rate (8.1%), but higher than what economists were forecasting for the month (7.2%). Inflation is falling… just slower than people were expecting.
University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment: Improved more than expected. Inflation concerns also fell to a 15-month low.
Which brings us back to today’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report…
