The No. 1 ETF to Buy Now for 2023

The Federal Reserve continues its inflation crackdown and recently announced a 50-basis points interest rate hike, keeping with market expectations. With this hike, the Fed has raised rates to a targeted range between 4.25% and 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years.

Given this scenario, exposure to leveraged loans could be beneficial for investors. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) invests in U.S. leveraged loans. BKLN typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities that comprise the index designed to track the market-weighted performance of the largest institutional leveraged loans based on market weightings, spreads, and interest payments.

The ETF has gained marginally over the past six months and over the past five days to close the last trading session at $20.85.

Here are the factors that could influence BKLN’s performance in the upcoming months.

Fund Stats

For the fiscal year that ended August 31, BKLN’s total investment income came in at $234.27 million. Its net assets at the end of the year stood at $4.11 billion. As of December 15, its NAV stood at $20.95. It has an expense ratio of 0.65% and a five-year beta of 0.35.

