2 ETFs Under $50 to Buy and Hold in 2023

Despite mass layoffs, the recent employment report indicated stronger-than-expected hiring growth amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions. A robust labor market might encourage the Fed to continue tightening its policy. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting released last week showed that the central bank intends to keep higher rates for ‘some time’ ahead.

Although cooling inflation for two straight months has raised hopes of a soft landing among investors, with widespread recession fears and the central bank’s hawkish monetary policy outlook, the stock market will likely remain under pressure.

Get

Warning: Undefined variable $CompanyName in /home/etfdailynews/public_html/wp-content/themes/responsalambre/single.php on line 67

alerts:

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow investors to buy a basket of stocks, bonds, or commodities in just one fund with low expenses. Hence, instead of being completely tied to the ebb and flow of single-stock ideas, one can gain access to a broad number of similar opportunities at a low price.

Therefore, with growing uncertainty around a market rebound, it could be ideal to buy and hold under-$50 ETFs iShares Silver Trust ( SLV ) and First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF ( LMBS ), which seem well-positioned to navigate a risky environment.

iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

SLV invests in the commodity markets and aims to invest in silver. The fund seeks to track the daily performance of the price of silver bullion and reflect such performance before payment of the trust’s expenses and liabilities.

As of January 9…

Continue reading at STOCKNEWS.com