Worst Performing ETFs in 2022

Like the best-performing Exchange Traded Funds of 2022, the worst-performing ETFs of the year were all leveraged.

It is no surprise that leveraged ETFs would be the best and worst-performing ETFs each year. But, interestingly, three of the top first worst performing ETFs were leveraged funds that are bullish big technology stocks, and the other two were ETFs that are short oil & gas companies.

Get

Warning: Undefined variable $CompanyName in /home/etfdailynews/public_html/wp-content/themes/responsalambre/single.php on line 67

alerts:

2022 was a year we saw many divergences occur compared to the past almost ten years.

The technology-heavy index, the NASDAQ, was the worst-performing major index, while the slow and sleepy Dow Jones Industrial Average, while still down, was the best performer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.8% as the S&P 500 dropped 19.4%, and the NASDAQ sank 33.1%.

Let’s look at which ETFs finished in the top five worst performers of 2022.

The worst performing Exchange Traded Fund of 2022 was the…

Continue reading at INO.com