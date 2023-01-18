Worst Performing ETFs in 2022

Like the best-performing Exchange Traded Funds of 2022, the worst-performing ETFs of the year were all leveraged.
It is no surprise that leveraged ETFs would be the best and worst-performing ETFs each year. But, interestingly, three of the top first worst performing ETFs were leveraged funds that are bullish big technology stocks, and the other two were ETFs that are short oil & gas companies.
2022 was a year we saw many divergences occur compared to the past almost ten years.
Let’s look at which ETFs finished in the top five worst performers of 2022.
The worst performing Exchange Traded Fund of 2022 was the…
