The bull vs. bear tug of war is at another critical juncture as they battle over 4,000. The two previous skirmishes were won by the bears.

I am referring to the big rallies that ran out of steam in mid August and early December. The hawkish Fed was the main catalyst each time to swing things back to the downside.

Will that be the case once again after the February 1st Fed announcement?

That is the topic that most deserves our attention at this time, and will be the focus of this week’s Reitmeister Total Return commentary.

Market Commentary

The boiled down version of today’s commentary can easily be labeled: Stock Buyers Beware!

That’s because price action is saying one thing…but fundamentals are saying another with the final verdict likely coming after the 2/1 Fed announcement.

Now let’s go back to the starting line by evaluating this picture of where we stand now with a possible breakout above the long-term trend line. Also known as the 200 day moving average for the S&P 500 (SPY) in red below.

Yes, it appears that we have a break out forming at this time. However…

