ETFs For Increasing Military Spending

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russian-Ukraine war, we are seeing more evidence that a significant boom is continuing in the defense industry.

I know what you may be thinking… the rally in defense stocks has already occurred, and the time to buy these stocks was at the start of the war in Ukraine.

While that would have been the ideal time to buy defense stocks, just because you didn’t buy back then doesn’t mean now is also not a good time to buy.

Let me explain why now is an excellent time to buy defense stocks, or better yet, Exchange Traded Funds that focus on defense stocks, and then I will give you a few different defense ETFs that you can buy today.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies Center on Military and Political Power recently estimated that the total spending required by United States NATO allies could be as high as $21.7 billion to replace military equipment given to Ukraine to fight the war with Russia.

That number could be higher or lower based on how different countries decide to replace arms that were given to Ukraine, but the point is if NATO member countries want to build their own militaries back up to meet the level they were before the Russian-Ukraine war began, a lot of money will need to be spent, to get them back to par.

Furthermore, based on the situation in Ukraine, many believe that we will not only see countries replenish their weapons stockpiles but increase what they have in reserve.

Additionally, we are seeing more countries apply for acceptance into NATO since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As we see NATO increase in size, it is likely that…

