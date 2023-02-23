The Only 2 ETFs Warren Buffett Owns Right Now

The economy started the year on a solid footing. However, January’s blowout jobs report, unexpected consumer strength, and persistent inflation challenge the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. Although inflation has retreated significantly, it remains elevated enough to erode the spending power of consumers. Prices were 6.4% higher in January than they were a year ago.

Last month, retail sales jumped 3%, overshooting estimates of a 1.9% increase. Such resilience paints a picture that the U.S. economy could defy a deep recession. However, a ‘no pause’ situation from the Fed could trigger a mild economic downturn combined with a modest rise in unemployment in the coming quarters.

Get

Warning: Undefined variable $CompanyName in /home/etfdailynews/public_html/wp-content/themes/responsalambre/single.php on line 67

alerts:

Therefore, amid such gloomy times, the best way to profit from the stock market is to load up quality funds with a defensive stance, to what the “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffet describes best as being “greedy when others are fearful.”

Continue reading at STOCKNEWS.com