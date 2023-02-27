1 ETF That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

After an extended weekend on account of the Presidents Day holiday yesterday, bears are back to bite as a hotter-than-expected CPI of 0.5% for January has renewed anxiety regarding protracted hawkishness by the Federal Reserve.

The volatile market environment is not too divergent from the turbulent geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, and businesses are grappling with it amid the ever-present double-edged sword of technological disruption hanging over their heads.

Get

Warning: Undefined variable $CompanyName in /home/etfdailynews/public_html/wp-content/themes/responsalambre/single.php on line 67

alerts:

With market volatility expected to continue in the foreseeable future and landslides in the global economic landscape set to keep increasing in frequency and impact over the long run, it is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to bet on any specific business or sector for the long run.

However…

Continue reading at STOCKNEWS.com