3 Leading ETFs to Buy in April 2023

Markets have been straining under challenges aggravated by the financial sector chaos and several macroeconomic headwinds. Consequently, the magnified recessionary concerns and associated volatilities are anticipated to persist for a while.
Therefore, investors might delve into some quality ETFs, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), and SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) this month.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose just 0.1% month-over-month in March and 5% from a year ago, below the estimates of 0.2% and 5.1%, respectively. However, core inflation grew by 0.4% for the month and 5.6% year-over-year.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Continue reading at STOCKNEWS.com