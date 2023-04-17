3 Leading ETFs to Buy in April 2023

Markets have been straining under challenges aggravated by the financial sector chaos and several macroeconomic headwinds. Consequently, the magnified recessionary concerns and associated volatilities are anticipated to persist for a while.

Therefore, investors might delve into some quality ETFs, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), and SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) this month.

Get

Warning: Undefined variable $CompanyName in /home/etfdailynews/public_html/wp-content/themes/responsalambre/single.php on line 67

alerts:

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose just 0.1% month-over-month in March and 5% from a year ago, below the estimates of 0.2% and 5.1%, respectively. However, core inflation grew by 0.4% for the month and 5.6% year-over-year.

Talking about the likelihood of a future rate hike, economist Sung Won Sohn, president of SS Economics and Loyola Marymount University professor, said in a statement, “On the surface, price pressures are lessening. But when the box is opened, [core inflation] accelerated to the highest rate since May 2021. This is well over the 2% target set by the central bank.” He anticipates…

Continue reading at STOCKNEWS.com