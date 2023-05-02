The No.1 Retails REIT to Own in May 2023

Demand for warehousing and storage facilities increases are boosting the real estate industry. Moreover, the global retail REITs market is also being driven by the emergence of self-storage services and rising demand for logistics services.

Retail REITs are a popular option for investors who want to diversify their portfolio and hedge against stock market volatility. Therefore, considering the current macroeconomic headwinds, I think REIT retailer Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS), which is top-ranked in the REIT-Retail group in our proprietary rating system, presents a compelling investment opportunity this month.

Experts believe that despite an uncertain macroeconomic outlook, REITs are in a solid position to deploy capital, thanks to their strong balance sheets. Bankers also expect improvements in REIT debt and equity issuance, with possibilities of increased IPO activity and M&A later in the year.

As per Technavio’s report, the global REIT market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach $333.01 billion between 2022 and 2027.

BFS is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT that currently operates…

