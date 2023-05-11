3 AI ETFs to Buy Now for Rapid Growth

AI is a trending technology that intelligently renovates businesses’ operational flows across various industries. Given the enormous potential of AI applications, companies and consumers are significantly boosting their AI adoption and investment.

Given the industry’s rosy growth prospects, it could be wise to buy AI ETFs Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ – Get Rating), ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO – Get Rating), and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO – Get Rating) for potential returns. These AI ETFs provide exposure to a wide range of the top AI companies positioned for rapid growth.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a booming technology that optimizes business operations with automation, intelligent recognition and analysis, and other enterprise cognitive technologies. Viral AI tools like ChatGPT, launched by AI research and deployment startup OpenAI in November 2022, have caused a renewed interest in the industry.

ChatGPT reached approximately 100 million monthly active users , by January, just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, according to a UBS study.

In a recent poll of more than 2,500 executive leaders by Gartner, Inc., 45% of executives reported that the popularity of ChatGPT has prompted them to increase AI investments. 70% of executives said…

