Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in March

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

