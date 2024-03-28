Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Gafisa Stock Performance
Shares of Gafisa stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Gafisa has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.
Gafisa Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gafisa
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.