Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $485.00 at UBS Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $450.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $491.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.31.

NYSE LII opened at $477.10 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $264.88 and a 52 week high of $501.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lennox International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

